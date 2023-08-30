EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After a 5-7 season in 2022, Michigan State’s football program is looking to bounce back and return to where it was in 2021.

6 Sports goes live from MSU’s Duffy Daugherty football building to preview the season and see how the Spartans have constructed a more competitive roster in 2023.

MSU opens the season at home on Friday, Sept. 1, against Central Michigan at 7 p.m.

The program has seen a roller coaster of outcomes in Mel Tucker’s first three seasons. In 2020, MSU went 2-5. Then followed up it with an 11-win season, including a win over Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl, before winning just five games last season.

Tucker has said this year he has the most depth since becoming the Spartans head coach, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t questions surrounding the team.

MSU’s starting quarterback the last two seasons, Payton Thorne, transferred to Auburn in the offseason.

Meaning there will be a new QB1 in East Lansing.

Redshirt junior Noah Kim and redshirt freshman Katin Houser have been battling for the job in fall camp and when asked during his game week press conference who will be the starting quarterback, Tucker said “we’ll see who runs out there first.”

Football season is here, so stick with 6 Sports for all the Michigan State football coverage you need!

Here’s what featured in the special: