6 Sports at 6 May 21

A bill introduced by Congressman Dan Kildee, Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, is being considered by the House Committee on Natural Resources today in Washington, D.C.

H.R. 1976, the PFAS Detection Act, authorizes $45 million for the U.S. Geological Survey to conduct nationwide sampling for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and develop new advanced technologies to detect the chemicals. Congressman Kildee will participate in the hearing advocating in favor of the legislation. Steve Sliver, the Executive Director of the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team, will also testify in support of the legislation during the hearing.