Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Hispanic Heritage Month
Parenting Connection
Meijer Fan Fest Information
Safety For You
Nassar Coverage
Top Stories
Police looking out for pedestrian safety
Top Stories
Michigan gets $27.9M in federal funds to fight opioid crisis
This Morning: Local veteran receives diploma after 45 years from Lansing Eastern High School
Doctor speaks on e-cigs after Whitmer action against vaping
Popular kids apps that parents should watch out for
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
Tracking Hurricane Dorian
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
5th Quarter 2019
Play of The Week
The Big Game
Two A Days 2019
Top Stories
Schwarber’s slam powers Cubs to 10-5 win over Brewers
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: A’s winning streak on line in suspended game
Top Stories
Rosario nails Devers at plate, Twins hold off Red Sox 2-1
Rams RB Gurley insists knee is fine as questions persist
Dest set for US debut but could switch to Netherlands
The Latest: 19-year-old Canadian Andreescu in US Open final
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
6 Sports at 6 May 31
News
by:
Alex Sims
Posted:
May 31, 2019 / 10:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 31, 2019 / 10:30 PM EDT
Top sports news of the day with 6 Sports reporter Alex Sims.