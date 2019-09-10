Bill passes to Senate that would let college athletes make money

Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis throws a pass against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers passed a bill to let college athletes make money.

The bill would let college athletes hire agents and be paid for the use of their name, image or likeness. And it would stop universities and the NCAA from banning athletes who take the money.

The California Assembly passed the bill 66-0 on Monday, a few days after the bill got an endorsement from NBA superstar Lebron James, who did not go to college.

Universities oppose the bill, and the NCAA has warned the bill could mean California universities would be ineligible for national championships.

The California Senate must take a final vote on the bill by Friday.