Duke freshman Zion Williamson heads to New Orleans

NEW YORK (AP/WLNS) – The New Orleans Pelicans have selected Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft
The former Duke power forward is 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds.
He compiled a career worth of highlights into just one season averaging 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 68% from the field.
His assault on the rims made him a favorite of college basketball fans, but his game is more than just dunks.
Williamson will step into an open position in New Orleans after All-Star Anthony Davis was recently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.