Duke freshman Zion Williamson heads to New Orleans

by: Ronnie Das, The Associated Press

Zion Williamson, a freshman basketball player from Duke, attends the NBA Draft media availability, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in New York. The basketball draft will be held Thursday, June 20. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

  • Zion Williamson, a freshman from Duke, attends the NBA Draft media availability, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in New York. The basketball draft will be held Thursday, June 20. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
  • Zion Williamson, a freshman basketball player from Duke, attends the NBA Draft media availability, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in New York. The basketball draft will be held Thursday, June 20. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
    FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2019, file photo, Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson, in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils freshman is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, June 20. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
  • APTOPIX ACC Florida St Duke Basketball_1552905936620
  • ACC Florida St Duke Basketball_1552905938798
NEW YORK (AP/WLNS) – The New Orleans Pelicans have selected Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft

The former Duke power forward is 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds.

He compiled a career worth of highlights into just one season averaging 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 68% from the field.

His assault on the rims made him a favorite of college basketball fans, but his game is more than just dunks.

Williamson will step into an open position in New Orleans after All-Star Anthony Davis was recently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

