After losing both his parents, Michigan State University Cornerback Josh Butler faced real challenges off the field, but with the support of his coach, teammates and Spartan fans, “the best is yet to come.”
In the video above Sports Reporter Alex Sims, talks to the resilient Spartan on tragedy and triumph in this heartwarming story.
“This is your family,” MSU Cornerback pushes forward after heartbreaking loss
