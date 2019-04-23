6 Sports Play of The Week April 22

It’s time for our 6 Sports Play of The Week and this time around we head to the diamond for a real gem.

Checking in on our friends from Ann Arbor, Michigan’s baseball team hosting Bowling Green.

It’s the top of the third inning and the Falcons have runners on second and third.

You can probably guess where this one’s headed.

Wolverine sophomore Jesse Franklin layin’ it all on the line as he snags this ball out of the air.

That is how you track down a baseball!

What a catch and Michigan went on to get the “w” 10-to-5.

