6 Sports Play of The Week April 29

It’s Monday and that means it’s time for our 6 Sports Play of The Week.

This week we have to put the spotlight on one of the most outrageous buzzer-beaters we’ve ever seen.

Here’s the scene: Less that five seconds in the game and Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard was calmly dribbling the ball 37 feet from the basket with Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George defending him.

As the clock ticked down, Lillard (who scored 50 points in the game, BTW) launched a shot that propelled his team into the second round of the NBA playoffs.

And a spot as this week’s 6 Sports Play of The Week.