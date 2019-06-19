6 Sports Play of The Week June 17

After being around sports for nearly 40 years, 6 Sports Director Fred Heumann might have thought he’d just about seen everything. But he’d never seen anything like this Play of the Week.

Unionville-Sebewaing is taking on Kalamazoo Christian in last Saturday’s Division 4 girls softball championship and was clinging to a 3-1 lead in the final inning.

After giving up singles to K-Christian’s first two batters of the seventh inning, sophomore Brynn Polega hung a curveball to Sammy Gano, who smashed a line drive up the middle and into the pitcher’s right elbow.

Fortunately for Polega, senior shortstop Rylee Zimmer was in the right place at the right time to grab the ball out of the air, step on second base and pick off the baserunner at first.

It’s a walk-off triple play to win a state championship. That has to be some kind of record. It certainly was more than enough to earn honors as the 6 Sports Play of the Week.