6 Sports Play Of The Week June 3

It’s time again for our 6 Sports Play of the Week. This week is a no-brainer.

We go to Saturday’s state championships at East Kentwood High School in Grand Rapids.

Waverly High School hurdler Keshaun Harris was at it again.

He’s had a miraculous season and a terrific career.

He won the 110 meter hurdles and did it fairly easily.

His time of 13.98 breaks the 14 second barrier.

Later in the day he won the 300 meter hurdles and a state championship in that.

He defended his title in that event so he’s a 3-time state champion.

He will announce which college he will go to on Tuesday.

Keshauan Harris authors our 6 Sports Play of the Week.