6 Sports Play of The Week May 13

It’s Monday and that means 6 Sports Play of the Week time and we have a real winner this time around.

Let’s go to the NBA and game seven of the Eastern Conference semifinals where it’s Philadelphia versus Toronto.

The game is tied at 90 with the clock winding down and Toronoto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard undoubtedly knocked down the biggest shot in franchise history.

From the corner, a hand in his face and he’s falling backwards into the crowd.

A buzzer beater to send the Raptors on to the next round but it’s the way the shot fell too that’s remarkable.

It bounced four times on the rim before actually falling in.

Leonard had 41 points but none were as big as those two.

We love buzzer beaters here at 6 Sports and that’s why Leonard lands in our Play of The Week.

