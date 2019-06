It’s Monday and that means it’s 6 Sports Play of The Week time.

This week we head to the Hockey World Championships and Detroit Red Wing player Anthony Mantha steals a puck and puts on a clinic.

He splits the defense, closes in on the goalie.

Then Mantha slides the puck between his own skates and backhands it into the goal.

That little bit of misdirection earned his a goal and Play of The Week honors.