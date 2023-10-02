LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple cannabis shops in Jackson County were broken into Sunday morning, the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff said.

Jackson County deputies responded Sunday at 6:52 a.m. to a breaking and entering at Kinship Cannabis Co. on North Concord Road in Parma Township, near Albion.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect vehicle is a newer-model white Dodge Durango, and there are six people, who have not yet been identified, involved with the break-in.

Just a few hours before Kinship Cannabis Co. was broken into on Sunday, another dispensary in Blackman Township was burglarized. Law enforcement believes the same suspects in the Durango are responsible.