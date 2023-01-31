LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 ways to Celebrate Black History Month With Kids.

Black History Month starts February 1 and that’ll likely mean many schools and communities planning things to help kids learn about black history and pay tribute, but child development experts say – parents teaching their children at home will have the most impact.

In a new article on parents.com — researchers say the need for greater racial equity and inclusion requires kids to be exposed to diversity at a young age. In fact, studies show that babies recognize differences in skin color and hair textures by the age of 1 — so it’s best to start early. That being said – Black History Month is a time when kids of all ages should be educated about African American history and here are 6 ways to help you at home, involving some fun activities:

*Make an art project. Experts say one example is creating a collage of important figures.

*Cook a Special Dinner Together with a recipe that involves an African dish

*Donate or volunteer to organizations supporting anti-racism and equality

*Listen to and learn about music created by Black artists.

*Read a book about someone that helped shape Black History

*Watch a television series that celebrates Black History

Also, be on the lookout for things your child did at school to celebrate Black History Month. You can use those times to talk about it again, and have your kid share with you what he or she learned.