LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 ways to handle preschool/kindergarten drop-off.

The first day of school is quickly approaching, and if you’ve done it before with your kids — then you have an idea of how things may go down. As for parents of 4 and 5-year-olds who are getting ready to start preschool or kindergarten… well, the first day can come with a lot of drama if you aren’t prepared.

Child experts for Parents.com say, the main source of anxiety around entering preschool or kindergarten for kids, is that they have absolutely no idea what to expect. They’ve spent their entire lives learning the rules and routines of their family — and will be completely unfamiliar with the new rules and routines they will encounter. So, here are 6 ways from Parents.com to help overcome separation anxiety during the first week of school:

*Create a goodbye ritual. Child experts say, having a goodbye routine provides comfort and familiarity

*Don’t sneak away. It’s important for the parent to let the child know when they’re going to leave and not suddenly disappear

*Remind them that you will come back. Then, when you pick them up at the end of the day, reinforce the idea that you came back, just like you said you would.

*Bring a comforting object. If needed, have your child bring a little reminder of home to ease their separation anxiety

*Never make comparisons. This means, if your child is having a hard time with you leaving, don’t point out other kids who may not be crying or having a difficult time.

*Have patience with your young student. Experts say a complete and successful transition into school can take months.

In addition, child experts say the more calm you are, the more confident your child will be at school.