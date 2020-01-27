$60 million construction project will shut down part of I-496 during the summer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A major construction project coming to mid-Michigan could cause major delays for drivers for months.

A portion of I-496 near the Lansing and Delta Township border will soon get a makeover costing $60 million, and it’s safe to say there’s some mixed feelings about it.

“I think it’s a good thing specifically for safety concerns,” said Lansing resident Eron Jackson.

“It’s a pain for people who live around here and use it to get to one end of the city to another, so I have to say I’m not looking forward to it,” said Lansing resident Pat Miller.

If you drive on I-496 between Lansing Road and I-96, starting this April, you’ll have to find another route.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to shut the highway down completely to rebuild the roads.

“We understand that there’s going to be impacts, we apologize for the inconvenience of having the road tore up, but it’s at the point where the condition of the road has met its service life and we need to replace it,” said Greg Losch, the Lansing Transportation Service Center Manager for MDOT.

The department plans to fix one direction at a time, starting with the eastbound lanes.

Losch says due to safety concerns, something has be done and this is the best way to do it.

“It was our most efficient and safest way to construct the project,” said Losch.

There will also be construction work done on Waverly Road between Old Lansing and St. Joseph Street at this time. The entire project is expected to last until November.

“It’s going to be really tough,” said Miller.

“It’s going to affect people, but I think ultimately in the long run, it’ll be more beneficial,” said Jackson.

If you’d like to learn more about detours and how this project will affect your commute, click here.