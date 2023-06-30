LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There may be record holiday congestion on the roads this Fourth of July weekend, but at least Orange-Barrel Season will be on pause.

Starting this afternoon, construction will pause on nearly 60% of road and bridge projects across the state, in order to help reduce traffic delays for holiday travelers.

AAA Michigan expects more than 1.7 million Michiganders to travel 50 miles or more from home during Fourth of July weekend, which would be a new holiday travel record.

“Fourth of July weekend is a time to come together with family and friends to enjoy the splendor of Pure Michigan and celebrate our independence,” said Govoner Gretchen Whitmer in a statement. “To ensure Michiganders can get to their destinations safely and on time, we`re moving construction barrels and lifting traffic restrictions.

The ease in construction projects–99 out of 175 projects statewide–will begin at 3 p.m. Friday. Projects will resume at 6 a.m. on July 5.

Whitmer’s office reminds holiday drivers that some temporary traffic shifts, shoulder closures and other traffic configurations may remain in place this weekend.