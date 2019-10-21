UPDATE: 60-year-old man in critical condition after being hit by school bus in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE: A school bus was involved in an accident with a pedestrian just after 7:30 a.m. this morning.



“We are deeply saddened that someone was injured by one of our buses,” said Dean Transportation President and CEO Kellie Dean in a written statement.



The statement goes on to say that Dean Transportation is working with the Lansing Police Department on their investigation of the accident.



“Per company protocol, the driver has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of a thorough investigation,” adds Dean.



ORIGINAL STORY: The Lansing Police Department is investigating an accident involving a bus and a pedestrian that happened Monday morning.



A 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after witnesses say a yellow bus hit the man and left the scene.



The incident occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Filley Street on the north side of Lansing.



Investigators are continuing to work on locating the bus involved. Anyone with information on the accident is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 – 4600.