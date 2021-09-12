61 years later, a Lansing pizzeria is up for sale

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fans of DeLuca’s Restaurant will be sad to know that the pizzeria is up for sale.

According to the DeLuca’s website, the restaurant opened it’s doors in 1960 as the Willow Bar- but the pizza they served up became so famous that they changed the name to DeLuca’s Restaurant and Pizzeria.

The owners are hoping to find someone who will be able to run the restaurant like i9t has been in the past 61 years.

While there are no details about who the new owners may be, DeLuca’s says in their Facebook post announcement that they will keep their fans up to date.