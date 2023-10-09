LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 63-year-old man died following a shooting over the weekend in Lansing.
The Lansing Police Department identified the man as Theodore Lawson, of Lansing.
Police responded to a shooting Sunday at 3:01 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Jenison Avenue, discovering Lawson who was wounded from a gunshot. Lawson was taken to a nearby hospital with assistance from the Lansing Fire Department where he later died.
So far, police have made no arrests and are still working to determine more details, including the shooting’s sequence of events.
Anybody with information about the homicide may contact LPD at 517-483-4600, and choose option five, or call Detective Kristi Pratl at 517-483-6835, or message LPD through its Facebook page.