LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 63-year-old man died following a shooting over the weekend in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department identified the man as Theodore Lawson, of Lansing.

Police responded to a shooting Sunday at 3:01 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Jenison Avenue, discovering Lawson who was wounded from a gunshot. Lawson was taken to a nearby hospital with assistance from the Lansing Fire Department where he later died.

Police on North Jenison Avenue in Lansing on Sunday. (Photo/WLNS).

So far, police have made no arrests and are still working to determine more details, including the shooting’s sequence of events.

Anybody with information about the homicide may contact LPD at 517-483-4600, and choose option five, or call Detective Kristi Pratl at 517-483-6835, or message LPD through its Facebook page.