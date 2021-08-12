64K gallons of partially treated wastewater overflows into Shiawassee River

DURAND, Mich. (WLNS) — A Sanitary Sewage Overflows (SSO) has occurred at a wastewater treatment plant in Durand, causing approximately 64,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater to make its way into the Shiawassee River.

Overflows at wastewater treatment plants can occur either after a large amount of snow melts or after a heavy rainfall.

The wastewater overflow began at 6:58 a.m. and ended around 8:20 a.m. Prior to the overflow, the treatment plant had gotten 1.86 inches of rain.

According to a release from the Shiawassee County Health Department that people avoid full body contact with the river.

