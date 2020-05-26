66-year-old Eaton Rapids man dies in Calhoun County crash

Calhoun County, Mich. (WLNS) — Calhoun County Sheriffs are reporting a 66-year-old Eaton Rapids man has died from a truck rollover on I-69 the day before Memorial Day.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a personal injury accident on northbound I69 near the 39 mile marker Sunday May 24, 2020 at 6 a.m.

The investigation determined that one pickup truck driven by a 64-year-old Eaton Rapids man was towing another pickup truck controlled by a 23-year-old Eaton Rapids man.

A different pickup truck pulling an empty horse trailer driven by a 39-year-old Bellevue woman collided with the rear end of the towed pickup.

Both the towing pickup and towed pickup overturned in the median and a 66-year-old Eaton Rapids man, who was riding as a backseat passenger, was ejected as the truck rolled. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other of the occupants were transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Two are in serious but stable condition.

The third patient is in stable condition. The driver of the truck pulling the horse trailer and the three children in the truck were not injured. This crash remains under investigation by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team.

The reason for the initial collision has not been determined at this time. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Marshall Township Fire Department, Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Service, Marshall Police Department and the Calhoun County Road Commission.