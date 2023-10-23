LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The United Auto Workers union has stood up almost 7,000 autoworkers at the Sterling Heights Stellantis plant to join the strike against the Big Three.

In a social media message, the UAW wrote, “BREAKING: 6,800 Local 1700 autoworkers join the UAW’s Stand Up Strike at Stellantis’s largest plant, Sterling Heights Assembly!”

6,800 Sterling Heights Stellantis autoworkers strike. (UAW)

This comes three days after union President Shawn Fain reported progress in talks with General Motors and Stellantis but said the companies will have to make better offers. No progress was reported with Ford, last week said it had the best offer of the three.

The union went on strike on Sept. 15 at one assembly plant from each company including a parts distributer in Lansing.

The Delta Assembly Plant in Lansing was added one week later to the strike. About 40,800 workers are now on strike against all three automakers. The strikes, now in their sixth week, cover seven assembly plants and 38 parts warehouses.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.