6k small businesses receive $52M in grants across Michigan; here’s how it helped save one business in Mason

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)– Darb’s Tavern and Eatery has been in business for forty years and thanks to a recent grant, they’ll be able to continue their service for many years to come.

194 small businesses and non-profits in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties received $15,000 in grants through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP).

There were almost 6,000 businesses in Michigan that received a total of more than $52M in grants.

“During the most recent shutdown, business was down 70 percent, and even with the most recent opening, we’re still down about 25 to 30 percent so just that grant pretty much helps keep the doors open,” said the owner of Darb’s Tavern and Eatery, Rob Hearit.

Hearit says they also received a separate $15,000 grant. Both grants helped to save the business and some jobs.

“I was able to recall a couple of employees that I had to lay off and was about to retain a couple more than I may have had to lay off,” said Hearit.

Maria Chamberlain is a manager and bartender at Darb’s and says she helped with applying for the grants.

“I’m very happy we got it and it was able to help him and take a little stress off of his shoulders and his main thing is that he wanted to keep us all employed and if he didn’t get that he probably wouldn’t be able to,” said Chamberlain.

“The biggest thing was is it going to come soon enough? And in this case, it did… it did,” said Hearit.

