7-Eleven cancels Free Slurpee day in light of COVID-19

The convenience store, 7-Eleven announced that they will not be participating in the Free Slurpee Day this year due to the coronavirus.

”For nearly two decades, July 11th has been the busiest day of the year for 7‑Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink” said 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt in a press release. “But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good. I hope you’ll join us for the in-person party next year.

The company instead plans to donate one million meals to Feeding America as a birthday surprise.

7-Elevan said customers will still have another chance to get a free slurpee in July, but will need to be members of the 7Rewards loyalty program to receive the offer.