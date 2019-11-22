7 familes celebrate national adoption day with new families

For Abigail the day can be summed up in one word, amazing. That’s because today Abigail and her brother David were officially adopted.



“There was just so much feelings and I was just so excited to be part of this family,” said Abigail Dietrich.



They were two of seven kids adopted today. For their mom, hearing the words I now pronounce you as mother and children were words she will never forget.



“It means everything. I mean. I am their mom they have been my kids for a while now but to have that legality of it to have that finalization that this can’t be taken away. You know we are forever a family. It means everything,” said Amanda Dietrich.



For other moms like Wendy Marschick, the moment happened at school. She’s a teacher and one of her students asked her an important question.



“I come to school the next day and Duane is like Mrs. Marschick we have to talk and I’m like uh oh. So we had to have our hearts up knowing that he is old enough he can say no and he’s like forget guardianship I want to be part of your family,” said Marschick.



There are more than 13-thousand children currently in foster care in Michigan. And for the kids like Duane, the road was long with a lot of ups and downs along the way. But today makes it all worth it.



“I was excited and just I felt like now I am officially at home,” said Duane Dietrich.