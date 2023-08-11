LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Red Cross Michigan volunteers are among those headed to Hawaii as wildfires have burned through communities in Maui recovery efforts for survivors and victims continue.
More volunteers than the seven already going from Michigan might head to Hawaii as Red Cross mobilization continues there, the American Red Cross Michigan Region said Friday.
“With officials and partners, Red Cross teams are providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support during this challenging time,” said Mary Lynn Foster, regional chief executive officer for the Red Cross in Michigan.
The Red Cross said that if you want to help people affected by the Hawaii wildfires, you can do the following:
- Visit redcross.org
- Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767)
- Text HAWAII to 90999 to make a $10 donation
Contributions to the Red Cross go toward preparing for, responding to and helping people recover from the disaster, the organization said.