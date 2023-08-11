LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Red Cross Michigan volunteers are among those headed to Hawaii as wildfires have burned through communities in Maui recovery efforts for survivors and victims continue.

More volunteers than the seven already going from Michigan might head to Hawaii as Red Cross mobilization continues there, the American Red Cross Michigan Region said Friday.

A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Wildfire wreckage is shown Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Burnt out cars line the sea wall after the wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that wiped out a historic town. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

“With officials and partners, Red Cross teams are providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support during this challenging time,” said Mary Lynn Foster, regional chief executive officer for the Red Cross in Michigan.

The Red Cross said that if you want to help people affected by the Hawaii wildfires, you can do the following:

Visit redcross.org

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767)

Text HAWAII to 90999 to make a $10 donation

Contributions to the Red Cross go toward preparing for, responding to and helping people recover from the disaster, the organization said.