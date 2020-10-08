AG Nessel Charges 7 others linked to Whitmer kidnapping investigation, targeting law enforcement

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Seven individuals known to be members of the militia group, Wolverine Watchmen or associates of Wolverine Watchmen were charged with a total of 19 felonies under Michigan’s Anti-Terrorism Act, Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel announced today.

The suspects, now under arrest, are alleged to have called on the groups’ members to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them; made threats of violence to instigate a civil war and engaged in the planning and training for an operation to attack the state Capitol building and kidnap government officials, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The seven individuals were found by Attorney General Nessel, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Andrew Birge, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Matthew Schneider, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Michigan State Police after a several-months-long investigation that culminated Wednesday night in the execution of a series of search warrants and arrest warrants – both in-state and out-of-state – related to acts of terrorism under Michigan state law.

“There has been a disturbing increase in anti-government rhetoric and the re-emergence of groups that embrace extremist ideologies,” Attorney General Nessel said. “These groups often seek to recruit new members by seizing on a moment of civil unrest and using it to advance their agenda of self-reliance and armed resistance. This is more than just political disagreement or passionate advocacy, some of these groups’ mission is simply to create chaos and inflict harm upon others.”

Through the efforts of more than 200 state and federal law enforcement officials – including experts from outside of Michigan – officers executed a series of search warrants and arrest warrants in more than a dozen cities around the state, including, Belleville, Cadillac, Canton, Charlotte, Clarkston, Grand Rapids, Luther, Munith, Orion Township, Ovid, Portage, Shelby Township and Waterford.

“Michigan law enforcement officers are united in our commitment to rooting out terrorism in any form and we will take swift action against anyone seeking to cause violence or harm in our state,” stated Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “Michigan residents can assist us in this mission by speaking up if you see suspicious activity or become aware of someone making threats. No tip is too small; don’t wait until it’s too late. Tips can be submitted confidentially 24/7 online at our website.”

Six individuals were also charged by U.S. Attorney Birge with separate, federal felony charges as a result of the execution of the warrants.

The six defendants were arrested Wednesday night. They each face up to life in prison. U.S. attorney Andrew Birge called them “violent extremists.” — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) October 8, 2020

The seven people, who are members of the militia group, Wolverine Watchmen or associates of Wolverine Watchmen, were charged by Attorney General Nessel as part of the joint law enforcement effort:

Breaking: Nessel separately charging 7 other men with terrorism crimes – linked to a militia group Wolverine Watchmen — to plan and train for attack on Michigan Capitol building — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) October 8, 2020

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford: Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; Gang membership – a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville: Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac: Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell: Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

William Null, 38, of Shelbyville: Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith: One count each of threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; One count each of gang membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence; One count each of providing material support for terrorist acts; and One count each for carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.



These charges are subject to change after a complete review of the evidence obtained through the warrants, and differ from those charges issued at the federal level.

Michael Null, William Null and Molitor were arraigned today before Antrim County Magistrate Jessica Allmand. A cash bond of $250,000 was set for William and Michael Null, while Molitor’s bond was send at $250,000, 10 percent. Their probable cause conferences are set for 1 p.m. Oct. 14, and their preliminary exams are scheduled for Oct. 21.

Musico and Morrison are expected to be arraigned at 2 p.m. in Jackson County. Fix is in custody, and his arraignment is pending in Antrim County.

“I’d like to personally thank the law enforcement officers who participated in yesterday’s arrests and those who have assisted with this investigation throughout the past several months,” Attorney General Nessel said. “Your heroic efforts have left the people of this state safer and the instruments of our government stronger. I know that I speak on behalf of Michiganders everywhere when I say we are forever grateful to you for your actions.”

A recording of the joint press conference announcing the charges can be viewed on Attorney General Nessel’s Facebook page.

Click here to view the charging documents for Bellar.

Click here to view the charging documents for Fix.

Click here to view the charging documents for Molitor.

Click here to view the charging documents for Morrison.

Click here to view the charging documents for Musico.

Click here to view the charging documents for Michael Null.

Click here to view the charging documents for William Null.