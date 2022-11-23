Screenshot of video from Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Seven Michigan State University football players were charged Wednesday after roughing up University of Michigan football players on Oct. 29.

The University of Michigan’s Division of Public Safety and Security (UMDPSS) investigated the case with the help of the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety as well as Michigan State Police.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the following football players:

Khary Crump: One count of felonious assault, in violation of MCL 750.82, a felony

Itayvion Brown: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Angelo Grose: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Justin White: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Brandon Wright: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Zion Young: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Jacoby Windmon: One count of assault & battery, in violation of MCL 750.81, a misdemeanor

After nearly four weeks Michigan State's football team has some answers in regard to the eight players who were suspended following the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident.



The only MSU player who was suspended, who doesn't appear to have been charged, is freshman CB Malcolm Jones pic.twitter.com/M6FoOv2eL8 — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) November 23, 2022

The police investigation into the melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel was turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review on Nov. 13.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh previously said he expected the suspended Spartans to be criminally charged.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker suspended eight players for their role in the melee, and they sat out the 27-21 win over Rutgers.

Harbaugh said defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartans player, sparking the fracas shortly after the Wolverines beat their in-state rivals, and that teammate Ja’Den McBurrows was attacked when he tried to help.

Security and police break up a scuffle between players from Michigan and Michigan State football teams in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan State President Samuel Stanley has apologized and says the actions of the football players who were involved in a postgame melee with Michigan players are “unacceptable.” He also says the players involved would be held responsible by coach Mel Tucker. (Kyle Austin/MLive Media Group via AP)

Green was left with a concussion, which kept him out of one game before returning to play in Michigan’s 34-3 win over Nebraska.

Attorney Tom Mars, who is representing Green, has said his client deserves to be compensated for his injuries.

Michigan increased the security presence in and around the tunnel and prevented Wolverines from entering it until each Nebraska player left the field at halftime and following the game.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the air and online as more information is made available.