LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Powerball jackpot prize is sitting at $700 million, and winning numbers could land a lucky player with the 9th largest Powerball game prize in the lottery’s history.

The pot has been growing since October, after a California resident hit the right numbers to win $1.76 billion. That was the second largest pot in Powerball history. A Michigan player last took home the Powerball pot in 2021 – for $1.05 billion. That was the largest Powerball payout in Michigan history.

A winner – if there is one Wednesday night – will have two ways to get their cash, says a spokesman for the Michigan Lottery.

Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. An estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that has been growing since July is about to be on the line. Saturday night’s jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 33 consecutive drawings. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

“The first is annuity that pays out over 30 years,” says Jake Harris. “So, it increases about five percent each year. Over the life of the payments. And there’s a common myth out there that if something were to happen to the winner, those payments just stop. That’s not the case. It actually would go to a beneficiary that they select. So, that’s something that would continue. It is guaranteed. And the other option is the cash option. That just means they come in and they can take a payment upfront. For this jackpot, it’s about $352 million. And, of course, both of those figures are before taxes. We do withhold 24% federal tax and 4.25% state tax from those prizes.”

That math works out to a cash payout of about $270 million.

Lottery proceeds are dedicated to public education in Michigan, covering a part of the education budget each year.

Players have until 9:45 p.m. to buy their Powerball tickets Wednesday – in person or online at MichiganLottery.com.