7,200 acres burned in Silverado wildfire

A roadside sign warns motorists of extreme fire danger on Grizzly Peak Boulevard, in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Due to high winds and dry conditions PG&E will turn off the power to over 361,000 customers in 36 counties to protect them from possible wildfires caused by downed power lines. The National Weather Service predicts offshore winds from the north peaking at higher elevations up to 70 mph. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Orange County, Cali (WLNS) – Firefighters in California are continuing to battle the Silverado fire that is now slowly approaching Orange County.

Currently, this fire alone has burned more than 7,200 acres in California, and as of Tuesday night placed 91,000 people under mandatory evacuation notice.

In addition to the Silverado fire, The Blue Ridge Fire which is also close to Orange County has resulted in 1,120 additional acres burned.

Orange County fire officials say there are almost 700 firefighters working to contain these fires, and that they are both 0% contained.