7,200 acres burned in Silverado wildfire

Orange County, Cali (WLNS) – Firefighters in California are continuing to battle the Silverado fire that is now slowly approaching Orange County.
Currently, this fire alone has burned more than 7,200 acres in California, and as of Tuesday night placed 91,000 people under mandatory evacuation notice.
In addition to the Silverado fire, The Blue Ridge Fire which is also close to Orange County has resulted in 1,120 additional acres burned.
Orange County fire officials say there are almost 700 firefighters working to contain these fires, and that they are both 0% contained.
#SilveradoFire:— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 27, 2020
•7200 acres
•500 firefighters
•0% Containment #BlueRidgeFire:
•3000 acres
•0% Containment
•Almost 200 firefighters
•One home damaged
If you’re not registered for emergency notices from the County, please do so @ https://t.co/IdrIheWtVK.