74-year-old man in serious condition after being hit by truck

A 74-year-old man is in serious condition with leg injuries after a hit-and-run on Chandler Rd. in DeWitt Township this afternoon.

The hit-and-run occurred around 12:35 p.m. when the 74-year-old man was pushing his bike and struck by a truck.

The truck hit him and the man was thrown into a ditch.

People driving by saw him in the ditch and called the police while the driver continued on.

When police arrived, they found pieces of the truck on the scene.

The person who hit the man has turned himself in, according to police.