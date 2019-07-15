76-year-old man taken into custody after standoff

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson police say a man is in custody after he pulled a gun on someone, and set his house on fire.

Police were called out the 1500 block of Caplin Street for a victim who said they had a gun pulled on them.

Officer say they tried to make contact with the suspect, who is a 76-year-old man, but he refused to come out.

That’s when police say he lit his house on fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out. No one was injured in the incident.

Neighbors say they’re not surprised, and there has been an increasing amount of crime in their community. They added just want to keep their loved ones safe.

“I’m scared because I have a five year old that likes to play wherever,” said Beth McPherson- Wingart, “hopefully we can just have a community that’s going to be less violent and less terrorism.”

Police say the standoff lasted two hours.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and will be lodged in the Jackson County Jail.