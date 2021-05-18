76-year-old veteran graduates from college

(WLNS) – It’s never too late to get a college degree, that’s especially true for a 76-year-old veteran that just received his degree from UT Arlington in Texas.

Steve Kennedy went to the school back in 1967.

He was 9 credit hours short of a diploma when he received a commission for the U.S Army and was sent to Vietnam.

Recently Steve’s family asked for an honorary degree from the University, but to their surprise, some of the class credits have changed over the years, making so he had enough to graduate.

Steve also graduated alongside his son in law Joe who’s in his 50’s.

Both men were supposed to graduate last year with a bachelor’s in history but were forced to wait due to Covid-19.