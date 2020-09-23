8% of MSU athletes test positive for coronavirus

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — MSU is reporting 8 percent of its student athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Michigan State University conducted 369 COVID-19 PCR tests from September 15-21 on student-athletes and staff members — 328 student-athletes were tested, with 30 testing positive. Forty-one staff members were tested, with two positive tests.

Daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue for COVID-19 positive students while they remain in isolation. MSU Athletics will require further testing and physician follow-ups prior to returning to any level of workouts.

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 2,320 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 1,947 tests on student-athletes, with 123 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 374 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with eight positive results.

Please note: Because student-athletes are tested through the university’s clinical testing sites, the numbers above are included in MSU’s COVID-19 dashboard.

