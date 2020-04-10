8 Shiawassee County senior care staff test positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Eight employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Durand Senior Care and Rehab. Seven of the employees are Shiawassee County residents. Shiawassee County has 33 total positive cases.

These employees are self-isolating at home and are no longer in contact with residents. Residents are being isolated in their rooms and not participating in group activities.

All residents and employees are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms. Durand Senior Care and Rehab is working closely with the Shiawassee County Health Department to ensure residents and staff are safe by following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Guidelines.

Health Department staff is monitoring this group of positive cases. Staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19 will not be able to return to work until:

• At least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,

• At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared; and,

• All symptoms have improved

• Been released by the health department from monitoring. Durand Senior Care and Rehab is implementing these strategies to protect their residents and employees from COVID-19:

• The care center is currently taking temperatures on all residents and staff twice a day.

• The care center is monitoring resident’s respiratory status two times a day. • We have shut down all communal spaces and residents are quarantined to their rooms.

• The care center has limited all non-essential visitors for over the last 3 weeks. • We have re-educated staff on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how it is spread.

• Staff members are wearing masks when they clock in.