LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An 8-year-old boy in a car was shot on Friday on the 1400 block of W. Miller Rd after three men in a dark car randomly fired out of their vehicle, the Lansing Police Department said.

The boy was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the alleged suspects. They are described as three men in a dark-colored car, possibly a sedan of some sort.

The LPD is asking anyone with information to call 517-483-4600 and leave a tip.