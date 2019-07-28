800+ cyclists stop in Grand Ledge for Wish-A-Mile event

GRAND LEDGE, Mich (WLNS)– More than $2.2 million dollars have been raised as part of this weekends Wish-A-Mile event.

This weekend, the Wish-A-Mile 300, a 300-mile bike tour across Michigan, stopped in Grand Ledge. The riders started in Big Rapids, traveled to Grand Ledge and will finish by riding to Marshall tomorrow.

“This thing is so completely well supported and the enthusiasm is fantastic and you get to you know talk to the wish kids and their families which makes it all worthwhile,” said one rider on the Mott Children’s Hospital team, Jeff VanDeusen.

The Cramers are one of those families.

“Oscar was diagnosed with Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy as a junior in high school when he was trying out for the soccer team,” said Oscar’s mother, Sheryl Cramer.

It’s a disease that makes it hard for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

She added that Oscar’s cardiologist suggested Make-A-Wish to help keep his spirits up.

The Cramers say they’re thankful for the mental and physical strain these riders are enduring, all for a good cause.

“They’re really putting it out there for these kids and you just really feel it in the heart with things like that and it was really just a great feeling to see what they’re doing today for the kids and just give these guys something to look forward to,” said Oscar’s father, Steve Cramer.

Oscar’s wish was to have a camera, which he had happily strapped over his shoulder.

“They’re just here to help all these kids that have problems like I do and I just think that’s so heartfelt of them,” said Oscar.