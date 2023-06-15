LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Close to 800 Scouts from across Michigan gathered on the Capitol lawn early Thursday afternoon.

During the Scout Day at the Capitol event, members from both chambers of the Michigan Legislature were presented with the annual Scout Report to the State.

Members of the House and Senate also attended a luncheon with the scouts.

Scouts were addressed in the keynote by state legislators and by Retired Brigadier General Michael C.H. McDaniel, an Eagle Scout and current constitutional law professor at Western Michigan University.

The Scouts also took Capitol tours, took part in scouting displays and met with elected officials, among other activities, including a 30-foot rock-climbing wall and an inflatable archery course at the event,

Honorary co-hosts of Scout Day that joined McDaniel include State Rep. Stephanie Young, State Rep. Curt VanderWall, State Sen. Mark Huizenga and Sen. Paul Wojno.