LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nearly 800 boy scouts from all across the Great Lakes State will visit the capitol today for Scout Day.

From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., members of the Michigan legislature will have lunch with scouts and be presented the annual Scout Report.

There will also be tours, meetings with elected officials, rock climbing, an inflatable archery course, and more.