LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 83 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Faster Horses country music festival in Brooklyn, including 9 cases in people who didn’t attend.

According to our media partner MLive, the ages of those infected at the festival range from 16 to 59-years-old. The ages of those were infected but did not attend range from 9 to 59-years-old.

The first 17 identified cases were initially reported on July 24.

The festival drew around 40,000 attendees each day.