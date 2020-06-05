85% of Grand Ledge teachers vote no confidence in Dr. Brian Metcalf

The Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education is meeting via zoom to discuss Superintendent Dr. Brian Metcalf’s recent statements on George Floyd.



As of 10:56 A.M., there are more than 600 participants.



The meeting started off with a few board members giving statements before people were allowed to make public comments.



Most of them say they have received hundreds of emails and phone calls concerning the statement made by Dr. Brian Metcalf.



Public comment began with a statement from the head of the Grand Ledge Education Association representing Grand Ledge teachers.



The Education Association says 85% of teachers voted no confidence in Dr. Brian Metcalf’s and believe he should be terminated.

ORIGINAL STORY – Comments made by Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Brian Metcalf over George Floyd’s death have sparked outrage.





In one of many comments, Metcalf writes, “it all starts with being a law abiding citizen – had he not paid with counterfeit money, had he not resisted, had he not been under the influence — then there would be no contact with officers; that does not excuse the officer; it just eliminates the conflict to begin with!! It starts with being a good citizen!”