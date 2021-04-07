9-hole pop-up golf course comes to Jackson Field in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s 2021 Master’s week, and Lansing Lugnut officials have created the new Grand River Country Club, linking baseball, with golf.

The 9-hole, 27 shot pop-up golf course will open Thursday, April 8, and end Sunday, April 11. The course will go around the stadium and last around an hour, beginning at its Pepsi Porch and ending in left field.

The course does have a point system in place and on Sunday, officials will announce its 1st ever Grand River Country Club Championship Red Blazer.

A hole in one will be worth 25 points, a ball on the green is worth 10 points and a ball on the field will be worth 2 points. Any balls landing in the stands will count as 0 points.

The golfer’s hole score will be the total points earned from their three shots on each tee, and the person with the highest point total from one completed 9-hole round will be the champion.