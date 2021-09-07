9 Mid-Michigan schools battling COVID-19 outbreaks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has confirmed 6,313 new COVID-19 cases today. This data includes cases confirmed on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday as the State of Michigan did not report cases on Labor Day.
Michigan has also added 29 new deaths, including 10 from a vital records review.
- Ingham County has seen 24,271 total cases with 404 total deaths.
- Jackson has seen 16,028 total cases with 297 total deaths.
- Clinton County has seen 6,385 total cases and 89 total deaths.
- Eaton County has seen 9,599 total cases and 204 total deaths.
Around 66% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 60% of the state is fully vaccinated.
Seven mid-Michigan schools are facing new COVID-19 outbreaks, while two are battling ongoing ones.
New School Outbreaks
|County
|School
|Address
|City
|Grade Levels
|Number of Cases
|Students or Staff
|Date
|Ionia
|Ionia Middle School
|438 Union St.
|Ionia
|Junior high/middle school
|2
|Both
|9/7/2021
|Shiawassee
|Perry Middle School
|2775 W. Britton Rd.
|Perry
|Junior high/middle school
|6
|Students
|9/7/2021
|Shiawassee
|Emerson Elementary
|515 E. Oliver St.
|Owosso
|Pre-school – elementary
|2
|Students
|9/7/2021
|Hillsdale
|Hillsdale ISD
|310 W. Bacon St
|Hillsdale
|Multiple
|2
|Staff
|9/7/2021
|Livingston
|Parker Middle School
|400 Wright Rd.
|Howell
|Junior high/middle school
|10
|Both
|9/7/2021
|Livingston
|Three Fires Elementary
|4125 Crooked Lake Rd.
|Howell
|Pre-school – elementary
|4
|Students
|9/7/2021
|Livingston
|Farms Intermediate
|581 Taylor Rd.
|Brighton
|Junior high/middle school
|6
|Both
|9/7/2021
Ongoing School Outbreaks
|Jackson
|Hunt Elementary
|1143 N Brown St
|Jackson
|Pre-school – elementary
|4
|Both
|8/30/2021
|Livingston
|Howell High School
|1200 W Grand River Avenue
|Howell
|High school
|14
|Both
|8/23/202
In total, 50 mid-Michigan school students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.