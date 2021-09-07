9 Mid-Michigan schools battling COVID-19 outbreaks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File image of the coronavirus.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has confirmed 6,313 new COVID-19 cases today. This data includes cases confirmed on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday as the State of Michigan did not report cases on Labor Day.

Michigan has also added 29 new deaths, including 10 from a vital records review.

  • Ingham County has seen 24,271 total cases with 404 total deaths.
  • Jackson has seen 16,028 total cases with 297 total deaths.
  • Clinton County has seen 6,385 total cases and 89 total deaths.
  • Eaton County has seen 9,599 total cases and 204 total deaths.

Around 66% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 60% of the state is fully vaccinated.

Seven mid-Michigan schools are facing new COVID-19 outbreaks, while two are battling ongoing ones.

New School Outbreaks

CountySchoolAddressCityGrade LevelsNumber of CasesStudents or StaffDate
IoniaIonia Middle School438 Union St.IoniaJunior high/middle school2Both9/7/2021
ShiawasseePerry Middle School2775 W. Britton Rd. PerryJunior high/middle school6Students9/7/2021
ShiawasseeEmerson Elementary515 E. Oliver St.OwossoPre-school – elementary2Students9/7/2021
HillsdaleHillsdale ISD310 W. Bacon StHillsdaleMultiple2Staff9/7/2021
LivingstonParker Middle School400 Wright Rd.HowellJunior high/middle school10Both9/7/2021
LivingstonThree Fires Elementary4125 Crooked Lake Rd.HowellPre-school – elementary4Students9/7/2021
LivingstonFarms Intermediate581 Taylor Rd.BrightonJunior high/middle school6Both9/7/2021

Ongoing School Outbreaks

JacksonHunt Elementary1143 N Brown StJackson Pre-school – elementary4Both8/30/2021
LivingstonHowell High School1200 W Grand River AvenueHowellHigh school14Both8/23/202
Data via Michigan.gov

In total, 50 mid-Michigan school students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar