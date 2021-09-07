9 Mid-Michigan schools battling COVID-19 outbreaks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has confirmed 6,313 new COVID-19 cases today. This data includes cases confirmed on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday as the State of Michigan did not report cases on Labor Day.

Michigan has also added 29 new deaths, including 10 from a vital records review.

Ingham County has seen 24,271 total cases with 404 total deaths.

Jackson has seen 16,028 total cases with 297 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 6,385 total cases and 89 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 9,599 total cases and 204 total deaths.

Around 66% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 60% of the state is fully vaccinated.

Seven mid-Michigan schools are facing new COVID-19 outbreaks, while two are battling ongoing ones.

New School Outbreaks

County School Address City Grade Levels Number of Cases Students or Staff Date Ionia Ionia Middle School 438 Union St. Ionia Junior high/middle school 2 Both 9/7/2021 Shiawassee Perry Middle School 2775 W. Britton Rd. Perry Junior high/middle school 6 Students 9/7/2021 Shiawassee Emerson Elementary 515 E. Oliver St. Owosso Pre-school – elementary 2 Students 9/7/2021 Hillsdale Hillsdale ISD 310 W. Bacon St Hillsdale Multiple 2 Staff 9/7/2021 Livingston Parker Middle School 400 Wright Rd. Howell Junior high/middle school 10 Both 9/7/2021 Livingston Three Fires Elementary 4125 Crooked Lake Rd. Howell Pre-school – elementary 4 Students 9/7/2021 Livingston Farms Intermediate 581 Taylor Rd. Brighton Junior high/middle school 6 Both 9/7/2021

Ongoing School Outbreaks

Jackson Hunt Elementary 1143 N Brown St Jackson Pre-school – elementary 4 Both 8/30/2021 Livingston Howell High School 1200 W Grand River Avenue Howell High school 14 Both 8/23/202 Data via Michigan.gov

In total, 50 mid-Michigan school students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.