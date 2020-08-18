How and when parents are back-to-school shopping, plus the top items this year

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a new Meijer study, nine out of ten parents rate safety measures as a deciding factor when choosing retailers to shop at for back-to-school supplies for their children.

“While price is always an important factor in shopping decisions, there are definitely ‘new normals’ when it comes to how customers are checking items off their lists for the upcoming school year,” said Brandon Pasch, Director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer. “We are seeing more customers mention the efforts we make regarding safety as they focus on the items most necessary as potential learning plans are determined by schools.”

The survey asked 1,200 parents and teachers in July, the “new normals” for the back-to-school shopping season including when and how they’re shopping and the top items.

When are they shopping?

20% of parents and teachers started their shopping earlier than last year.

The past three years, Meijer has seen shopping gain momentum after mid-August, but more than 60 percent are already focusing their purchases on essential supplies that may be scarce during the expected last-minute back-to-school shopping rush.

How are parents shopping?

While it has been typical for parents to bring their children back-to-school shopping, the experience looks a little different this year.

The children are now being left at home while parents scan the aisles for supplies.

According to the survey, the younger the child, the less likely parents will allow them to come shopping with them.

Meijer stores have now added their selection online, so kids can still be part of the experience.

Additionally, home delivery and pickup are on the rise: From 2019 to 2020, the survey indicated a 550 percent increase in the use of home delivery or curbside pickup services as part of their online shopping.

What are the top items?

The new No. 1: In past years, personal protection equipment (masks, sanitizer and wipes) was not a big seller for students going back to school. But this fall, personal protection equipment is a back-to-school essential. Seventy percent of parents expect to buy these items, up from 2 percent last year.



Staying connected: Thirty percent of teachers plan to purchase electronic items to help with virtual learning set up in their homes. Meijer expects to continue seeing increases in electronics purchases from teachers (routers, mice, keyboards, headphones, etc.) in the coming weeks. Many parents already purchased tablets and other items for their students during the last school year.



The year of the whiteboard: As ZOOM calls and other virtual learning take place, whiteboards and markers are replacing blackboards and chalk as popular tools on back-to-school lists. Meijer expects to sell more than 200,000 whiteboards for teachers as well as students.



Increase in home workspace spending: While parents plan to spend less on locker decor, backpacks, apparel and shoes for the beginning of the school year, they expect to spend as much as $300 for bedroom and student workspace décor. That is a 66 percent increase over last year. Teachers are expecting to increase their spending for personal protective equipment while decreasing their spend on materials for bulletin boards and classroom décor.

No more sharing in class: While past years have seen classrooms gather shared supplies used by multiple students, the single greatest shift among teachers this year was the recognition that shared resources are a thing of the past.



More than 80 percent of parents and teachers expect the new normal for their students to be a mixture of virtual and inperson learning. As decisions are made based on the pandemic, they plan on not completing their school supply lists. The forecast, based on survey results, is that parents and teachers will adjust, refill and update their supplies multiple times in the coming months.

“We anticipate the back-to-school shopping season extending well beyond normal as parents and teachers adjust to new developments in their learning plans,” Pasch said. “As a retailer, we are focused on doing our part to offer selection and shopping solutions to help them through these next few weeks and beyond.”

