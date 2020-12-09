9-pound goldfish found swimming in lake

OAK GROVE, SC – Park officials in a South Carolina county shared a photo of a massive, nine-pound goldfish found by researchers doing a fish population survey of a lake.

Ty Houck, an official with Greenville County parks, said no other goldfish were found during the survey.

Fish experts say that the average weight for a pet goldfish is .2 to .6 pounds.

However, some of the fish can actually weigh in at 5 pounds in the wild with the average length measuring out between 4.7 to 16.1 inches.

Houck added that while the goldfish is non-native to South Carolina, it was not considered an invasive species to the lake.

