9-year-old cub scout from mid-Michigan helps donate to children in foster care

BATH, Mich. (WLNS) — Carter Fewins-Bliss is a 4th grader at Bath Elementary School. He’s also a cub scout.

“267 is our pack number,” Carter said.

He’s doing a project to get another cub scout badge. Carter is collecting blankets, pajamas, stuffed animals, journals and toiletries.

He’s donating all of that to Comfort Cases, an organization that takes donations and puts them in backpacks they give to foster care agencies.

“They provide backpacks with full of stuff that they might need,” Carter said.

They also give duffle bags that foster children can put their belongings in, instead of what they typically use.

“They don’t get anything. They get a trashing with their belongings in it,” Carter said.

Carter is helping children who are in a situation he was once in.

“I was in foster care myself,” Carter said.

Larry Fewins-Bliss and his husband adopted Carter, Carter’s biological sister and another child who were in foster care.

“During the seven months of his foster care he actually was transferred three times to three different homes,” Larry said.

When he heard Carter wanted to do a cub scout project on foster care, Larry was proud.

“We have three foster care children that we’ve adopted so obviously he knows that foster care is important to us. And I was surprised that it was important to him as well,” Larry said.

They are accepting donations for the backpacks until March 5th. There’s a drop box at the American Legion post in Bath.