93-year-old dies following home invasion and assault

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A 93-year-old man passed away Sunday, following a robbery and assault at his home on Dec. 30.

Emiliano Hernandez was home with his 60-year-old son Emil Hernandez when a 33-year-old man broke into their home and attacked both men.

Micah Ezekiel Davis was arrested following a home invasion and assault on Dec. 30 in Lansing

According to Lansing Police, the 33-year-old, identified as Micah Ezekiel Davis, was arraigned in 54-A District court on Dec. 31 on one count of 1st degree home invasion, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and two counts of assault with dangerous weapon.

Adjustments/changes in Davis’ charges following the death of Hernandez will be sought through the Ingham County Prosecutor.

Davis is next scheduled in 54-A District court in front of Judge Simmons for a Probable Cause Conference on Jan. 8.