DANSVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — As crews worked long hours to get the power back on for people affected by the Aug. 24 storms, one young entrepreneur in mid-Michigan got a big surprise when a few special customers stopped by.

Ten-year-old Kaylee Bemis is the owner of Kaylee Jean Creations.

“We have a shop on Facebook, and we also have a rack at Bunker Hill Market and we sell air fresheners, key ring bracelets and kids’ bracelets,” Kaylee said.

She had set up shop last Tuesday in front of her Dansville home when a power crew pulled up in their trucks.

“They were like, ‘Do you guys have your power back?’ and I was like, ‘Yes,’ and they drove past and they came back and they all started walking up and they were like, ‘oh my gosh, this is so cool,'” Kaylee said. “One guy was like, ‘I wanna buy this whole table,’ and after they all bought their own stuff, this one guy paid for everything, and he was like, ‘Here’s your money,’ and he handed me a $100 bill and said, ‘you can keep the change.'”

It was Kaylee’s first $100 bill.

“I think that it was really nice of them, actually, because they were probably really busy going around and asking people if they got their power back, and they stopped here and asked me what I was selling and that was nice of them,” Kaylee said.

She said she hopes the workers enjoy their items.

“‘Thank you very much.’ That really made my day super happy,” Kaylee said.