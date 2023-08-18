CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — A new café for babies is coming to town, in a manner of speaking.

The Barry-Eaton Baby Caf had its grand opening Friday at AL!VE in Charlotte, said Barry-Eaton District Health Department.

August is National Breastfeeding Month, and the Baby Caf is all about breastfeeding support. It’s a free, informal group to meet other mothers and also ask breastfeeding questions, and receive professional lactation care and intervention.

The Barry-Eaton Baby Caf in Eaton County has its regular meeting from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at AL!VE, 800 W. Lawrence Avenue in Charlotte. In addition, a Barry-Eaton Baby Caf in Barry County meets on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Hastings Library, 227 E. State St., or Tyden Park in Hastings, depending on the weather.

Each week there will be light refreshments there, and breastfeeding parents’ partners and older siblings are also welcome to come.

The Baby Caf is supported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Maternal Child Health Block Grant.